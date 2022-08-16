10 youngest Emmy winners of Best Drama Guest Actress: Two hail from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

From 2007 to 2010, the Best Drama Guest Actress Emmy category was dominated by women who made single-episode appearances on the same series: “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” The four-year streak set a record between both female guest categories that still stands a decade later. While three of these actresses were over the age of 68, one – Cynthia Nixon – was just 42.

Nixon earned her prize for her performance in the show’s ninth season premiere episode, “Alternate.” She portrayed a woman with Dissociative Identity Disorder whose apprehension on suspicion of child endangerment leads to the uncovering of a complex web of family trauma. At the time of her victory in 2008, Nixon was the seventh youngest winner in her category, and she now ranks 10th.

Since 1963, a total of 35 actresses have won for their roles as guest performers on continuing drama programs, beginning with Glenda Farrell and Kim Stanley, who both won for their appearances on “Ben Casey.” Six of these winners have pulled off more than one victory. The honor has been bestowed on an annual basis since 1993 and was awarded occasionally before then.

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Nixon on the list of 10 youngest Best Drama Guest Actress Emmy winners.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?