10 youngest Emmy winners for Best Drama Supporting Actress: Which 1970s pioneer just makes the cut now?

Ahead of its second season, CBS detective drama “Mannix” added Gail Fisher to its main cast, making her one of the first Black women with a regular role on a TV series. Within two years, she proved to be even more of a trailblazer by becoming the first Black actress to win a Primetime Emmy in any category. Her eventual total of four Best Drama Supporting Actress nominations for the role has since only been matched by one other Black actress: Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”).

At the time of her victory in 1970, 34-year-old Fisher was the third youngest winner in the history of her category. In the five decades since, seven younger women have pushed Fisher to the 10th spot on the list, including one who triumphed twice as a teenager.

Since 1959, a total of 36 actresses have won for their supporting roles on continuing drama programs, beginning with Barbara Hale (“Perry Mason”). 10 of these winners have prevailed on more than one occasion.

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Fisher on the list of 10 youngest Best Drama Supporting Actress Emmy winners.

