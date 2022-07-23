10 youngest Emmy winners of Best Drama Actor: Half are 20th century champs

Five seasons into its original run, Fox’s “24” made a long-awaited splash at the 2006 Emmys by conquering three major drama categories: Series, Directing, and Actor. Until that point, the political thriller’s biggest Emmy win had been a writing one for its pilot episode. Its Best Drama Series victory made it the third show to first be given that particular award for its fifth season or beyond, after “Law & Order” (1997) and “The Sopranos” (2004). “Breaking Bad” and “Game of Thrones” were added to the list in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

“24” star Kiefer Sutherland accepted the Best Drama Actor prize for the season five premiere episode entitled “Day 5: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.,” in which his character, Jack Bauer, comes out of hiding when the people closest to him become assassination targets. At 39, he was the eighth youngest victor in the category’s history, and now ranks 10th on the list.

Since 1959, a total of 41 actors have won for their lead roles on continuing drama programs, beginning with Raymond Burr (“Perry Mason”). Including Burr, 11 of the winners have bagged two or more trophies.

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Sutherland on the list of 10 youngest Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy winners.

