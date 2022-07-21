10 youngest Emmy winners of Best Comedy Actress: List includes two of the last four champs

Throughout the 1960s, several theatrical films from two decades prior were reworked into television series, the majority of which lasted a maximum of two seasons. One of these cases involved the 1947 fantasy film “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir,” starring Gene Tierney and Rex Harrison. The TV adaptation, which debuted in 1968 with Hope Lange and Edward Mulhare in the lead roles, did not fare particularly well and was cancelled by NBC after a single season. It was immediately picked up by ABC, but its tenure there was just as short.

The show did manage to garner six Emmy nominations during its short run, including one for Best Comedy Series. Lange also picked up a pair of Best Comedy Actress trophies, making her the second youngest champion in her category at the time. Over half a century later, she places behind a total of nine younger women, including three who triumphed in their 20s.

Since 1954, a total of 37 actresses have won Emmys for their lead roles on continuing comedy programs, beginning with Eve Arden (“Our Miss Brooks”). Including Lange, a dozen of the winners have prevailed multiple times.

Scroll through our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Lange on the list of youngest Emmy winners for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. This list also factors in winners of the now-retired variety performance awards, since regular cast members on continuing variety series now compete here.

