10 youngest Emmy winners of Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor: List includes two most recent champs

History was made at the 2004 Emmys when “Angels in America” won all seven major awards for which it was eligible, becoming the first limited series to do so. Included in its haul were two lead acting trophies for Meryl Streep and Al Pacino as well as a pair of supporting ones for Mary-Louise Parker and Jeffrey Wright. Streep already had an Emmy to her name for “Holocaust” (1978) and Parker had previously been nominated for “The West Wing,” but the two men had never been recognized by the TV academy before.

Wright’s main “Angels in America” role was that of a wise and weary nurse named Belize, but he also filled in as mysterious inveigler Mr. Lies and as an angelic council member representing Europa. At 38, he was initially the eighth youngest man to ever bring home the gold in his category and now sits in 10th place.

Since 1964, a total of 56 actors have won Emmys for their supporting roles on non-continuing programs, beginning with Albert Paulsen (“One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich”). Two of the winners have bagged two or more trophies.

Check out our photo gallery to find out who ranks ahead of Wright on the list of 10 youngest Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor Emmy winners.

