Yul Vazquez (‘Severance’) on ‘dream’ role of Petey and looking back at hilarious ‘WTF’ moment from ‘Seinfeld’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“People want a lot of answers!” exclaims Yul Vazquez, who plays Petey Kilmer in the Apple TV+ thriller “Severance.” Petey is a pivotal character whose firing from Lumon Industries sets off a roller coaster of events. “I don’t think anybody has the answers. The answers are being conjured as we speak. It’s a show where you have to surrender to the ride.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Vazquez above.

Vazquez became friends with “Severance” executive producer and director Ben Stiller 20 years ago when the two were involved in separate, but simultaneous theatre productions in New York. “[Ben] said, ‘hey man, take a look at this. Let’s have a little session,'” Vazquez explains. “I looked at the first two scripts and my mind just blew. This part is incredible! Then we got into the Zoom calls and we started rehearsing. We talked a lot about why Petey is acting this way. No one has ever had a chip put in their head, or at least not that I know. We had to make the behavior and the physicality of it up. The hemorrhaging is from the reintegration process, we looked at videos of seizures, we sort of built it that way. The process was fascinating and thrilling.”

SEE Jessica Lee Gagne on why ‘any cinematographer would be afraid’ of ‘Severance’

“It’s the dream,” Vazquez says joyously when discussing the ensemble cast including Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro and Christopher Walken. “You want to play in that sandbox. I had done a film with Christopher Walken many, many years ago when I was starting out. He was incredibly nice to me and I never forgot that. He was very generous and very kind to me. I love [Adam] and his demeanor and how reserved he is. All my work is with Adam so I had a beautiful partner across from me who was constantly there with me.”

When asked if Petey is the hero of the season for instigating a rebellion at Lumon, Vazquez isn’t sure. “I think Petey is the heart of the season,” he says. “He really is the first person who takes you into the diabolism of, potentially, what is going on there. That letter he reads to Mark in voiceover, that letter is telling him so many things. He’s trying to get him to go down the road. Petey is the window. Whatever he’s viewed as by the audience is usually different than what I need to get through the part. Petey was the truth teller.”

SEE Adam Scott would finally land his first Emmy nomination with ‘Severance’

Despite Vazquez’ long history of TV, film and theater credits, he mentions still being recognized for his three-episode stint as Bob “The Intimidating Gay Guy” from “Seinfeld.” “That’s the power of ‘Seinfeld’,” he says. “‘Seinfeld’ had a very long reach. It still does. I was brand new. I happened to be in L.A. I had never seen ‘Seinfeld.’ I get there and it was a last-minute audition. I see ‘Bob the Intimidating Gay Guy’ and I go, ‘What am I going to do with this?’ So I made the decision to [imitate my mother]. Because I knew I could do that. He wasn’t written Latino, but I’m just gonna throw that down. Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David are in the room and look at me and go, ‘What the f*** was that?’ The rest is history!”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions