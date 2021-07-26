Yvonne Strahovski (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Yvonne Strahovski is entering “The Handmaid’s Tale” episode “Home” as her 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This program streamed May 26 and was the seventh episode of the fourth season for the Hulu show.

In this installment, June (Elisabeth Moss) has arrived in Canada and is informed that Serena (Strahovski) is pregnant. Serena prays in the prison chapel for the health of her baby. June visits her in prison, berating her for abusive treatment continually back in Gilead.

This year marks her second career Emmy nomination with no wins so far. For this 2021 contest, she is competing against co-stars Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley, “The Crown” co-stars Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell, plus Aunjanue Ellis from “Lovecraft Country.”

