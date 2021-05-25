Yvonne Strahovski (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) on how a surprise pregnancy has changed Serena Joy: ‘Really fun to push the boundaries’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I love the juxtaposition this year,” declares Yvonne Strahovski about how her character Serena Joy has grown and changed on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She was once the submissive, dogmatic and cruel wife of a powerful Gilead commander, now languishing as a political prisoner in Canada facing war crimes charges, but with a renewed sense of self sparked by her surprise pregnancy. “It’s one of my favorite things to do with her, to find and sit in these grey areas where she exists and walk that fine line.”

“I really wanted to play with teetering on the edge of that carefree attitude,” she explains. “It’s been really fun to push the boundaries a little bit, that she may not have done if she was still in Gilead.” Watch our exclusive video interview with the Emmy-nominated actress above.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” recently premiered its fourth season on Hulu after nearly 20 months off the air, as production was shut down for months due to the pandemic. Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, it is set in the terrifyingly austere authoritarian theocracy of Gilead, which rises to prominence in a near-future dystopia after a bloody coup staged by violent religious fanatics usurps the present-day United States. It stars Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss as June, one of thousands of enslaved handmaids routinely raped and abused in order to bear children for the barren ruling class.

This season opens with June as a fugitive on the run from a regime intent on silencing her for good, leading a group of handmaids intent on meting out justice and revenge against the evil regime. Meanwhile, former handmaids Moira (Samira Wiley) and Emily (Alexis Bledel), and June’s estranged husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) deal with the fallout across the border in Canada as they tend the girls that June helped smuggle to safety last season. Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and his complicit wife Serena (Strahovski) remain in captivity to face justice as war criminals after fleeing the brutal regime last season. As the fourth season unfolds, “The Handmaid’s Tale” remains unrelentingly dark and confronting, but it also promises a number of anticipated pay-off moments that have building over the past three seasons.

One of the big reveals early on this season was Serena’s surprise pregnancy, which was so unexpected because it was assumed that the Waterfords were not able to have biological children of their own. Strahovski relished this new story line to further explore Serena. “It’s one of my favorite things to do with her, to find and sit in these grey areas where she exists and walk that fine line,” she admits. “Although Serena is in detention in Canada, there’s an element of freedom I wanted to try to explore with her sensibility and how she approaches people that she interacts with in her situation. I think it has something to do with her pregnancy, and it has something to do with her leaning in to her arrogance in thinking that she’s actually going to get out of this in a really good way. So I really wanted to play with teetering on the edge of that carefree attitude,” the actress explains.

“I think to my own journey with motherhood. I think to when I was pregnant with my son. It changes you in so many ways. It can be incredibly confronting. It makes you question if you’re ready to go there. It makes you question who I am as a person,” Strahovski divulges. “It is almost like you’re confronting your identity and who you’re about to become. You’re not only birthing a child, you’re birthing yourself as a mother.”

“For Serena her priority, because she’s feeling all these things, I think it’s a really confronting space for her to be in and asking herself ‘what is my absolute priority,’ and in her case, it is no longer Fred at all. I think there’s obviously an incredibly a deep wound from Fred having turned his back on her in various ways [and] knowing she has the upper hand in this situation, I think she leans into that this season.”

