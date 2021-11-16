Zach Gilford (‘Midnight Mass’): Riley ‘takes responsibility’ for his troublesome past [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Following two successful horror efforts for Netflix (“The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor“), Mike Flanagan is back with another miniseries: “Midnight Mass.” Released on September 24, the seven-part supernatural horror series takes place in a small, struggling town in which an enigmatic new priest, Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater), awakens a new religious fervor upon his arrival. Zach Gilford plays Riley Flynn, who returns to his hometown of Crockett Island after spending four years in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a young woman. “It resonates with him that he did this. He takes responsibility for it,” Gilford tells Gold Derby in our exclusive video interview (watch above).

Production on “Midnight Mass” was originally scheduled to start in March 2020, but was ultimately delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t officially commence until the summer. Gilford reveals that for the first three months of the shoot, he was alone in Vancouver (where production took place) while his family was back in Los Angeles, which at times made him feel somewhat “aimless” and “depressed.” Even though he wasn’t consciously trying to bring these sentiments to his character, the actor acknowledges that there were indeed moments in which he could relate directly to Riley, who “feels very aimless and like he doesn’t deserve to live.”

When Riley returns to Crockett Island at the outset of the series, he is in the process of grappling with the guilt-laden memories of his past and is received with mixed reception by the islanders. Having lost his faith during his incarceration, he struggles to identify with the town’s devout Catholic community and refuses to subscribe to the idea of recovery through faith. “[He’s] just doing his best,” Gilford says when asked how Riley is able to keep his head above water amid these circumstances. He is not going to just “call it quits;” rather, “he just feels very out of options and accepting of his situation.” He was an “altar boy that went off and got a little big for his britches and finance in Chicago” and whose world was “turned upside down” following his drunk driving accident, Gilford continues. And because Riley ultimately takes responsibility for his wrongdoing, he presently finds himself “stuck,” the actor concludes.

At the end of the fourth episode, “Book IV: Lamentations,” Riley is attacked by the Angel/creature that Father Paul — who is revealed to be Monsignor Pruitt, the aging man he was thought to have replaced — brought to the island. After Riley is resurrected and learns of Father Paul’s mission, he concludes that he isn’t going to be “a vampire, run around and live in the dark” for the rest of his life, Gilford expounds. Riley doesn’t buy into Father Paul’s effort and intends to keep it at bay, but also knows that the only person he has “a shot at getting through to” about it is Erin Greene (Kate Siegel), his childhood sweetheart. So, Riley sacrifices himself for her at the end of the fifth episode, “Book V: Gospels,” which sees Riley combust and burn away to ashes in front of Erin as the sun rises. “I think he’s just accepted his fate and wants to do with it whatever he can. And it feels like this is the only thing he could possibly do to […], at the end of his life, have some meaning,” Gilford concludes.

Also in our exclusive video interview, the actor discusses his first-ever collaboration with Flanagan, Riley’s complicated family dynamic, and two of his most frequent scene partners, Linklater and Siegel.

