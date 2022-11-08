Zar Amir-Ebrahimi (‘Holy Spider’) on going from casting director to lead actress a week before filming [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It feels like justice, and hope, and courage,” reveals “Holy Spider” star Zar Amir-Ebrahimi when asked about her Best Actress win at the Cannes Film Festival in May. “Our work was a message of justice and courage for me and for many others. Not only other actors, but everyone around me. We were very touched.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Holy Spider” is inspired by the true story of Saeed Hanaei (played by Mehdi Bajestani), a serial killer who targets sex workers in Iran. Ebrahimi plays Rahimi, a female journalist facing a misogynistic society as she tries to hunt him down. In addition to her own Best Actress triumph, the film was nominated for the prestigious Palme d’Or and is Denmark’s entry for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards.

Ebrahimi revealed she never even intended to be in the movie. She was director Ali Abbasi‘s casting director, and when the lead dropped out over fear of backlash from the Iranian community, Ebrahimi stepped in. “In these 15 years of working in France and being involved in many Iranian movies, I have my critiques towards these kinds of movies. We always try to do our best, but there are always some authentic problems. Accents, body language, locations, many aspects. Ali is a great director and I thought, we can do something really good together. It took me three years to put this cast together. We met over 500 actors all over Europe.”

“We found a very talented and young actress,” she continues. “The character in the script was younger than me. She joined us in Jordan where we shot the movie and only one week before the shoot she changed her mind. There are two scenes where the journalist is without her hijab. That could make many problems for her. As an actress, if you participate without a hijab, it’s the end of the road for you in Iranian cinema. As we were going for the shoot she just thought she wasn’t the right person for this. I had no more choice. I was shouting and crying. In that moment Ali saw another side of me. That’s how I became the face of the movie.”

Ebrahimi reveals that although she has always wanted to work in film, she did not idolize any actors or filmmakers growing up. “I have my passion for cinema, but in every aspect of cinema. I became an actress because I wanted to become a director. I had a professor, one of the best theater directors in Iran, and he told me, ‘If you want to be a good director it’s better if you start with acting. Then you can work with your actors.’ I’m happy I listened to him. I found myself very passionate about acting. If you want me to just say who is my favorite director, I have to say David Lynch.” But as for actresses? “I’m impressed by everyone and by no one”

