Zendaya (‘Euphoria’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Zendaya is entering the “Euphoria” episode “Stand Still Like a Hummingbird” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. This installment debuted on February 6, 2022, and is the fifth episode of the HBO drama’s second season.

In this episode, Rue (Zendaya) goes on the run after being confronted with her drug relapse and proceeds to shatter numerous key relationships in her life, including with Jules (Hunter Schafer).

Zendaya won Best Drama Actress in 2020 for “Euphoria,” becoming the youngest woman to win that award. She’s received four Emmy Award nominations for the HBO drama series, including two songwriting nominations this year as well. When producing credits are finalized, Zendaya will also earn a fifth nomination as the show was among the Best Drama Series nominees for the first time and the actress serves as an executive producer. Overall, “Euphoria” landed 16 Emmy Award nominations in 2022, including four acting nominations – Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney in Best Drama Supporting Actress, Colman Domingo in Best Drama Guest Actor and Martha Kelly in Best Drama Guest Actress.

This year’s Best Drama Actress category also includes Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”).

Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

