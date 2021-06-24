‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 9 in-depth chats with Jane Levy, Skylar Astin and more

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” returned for its second season on NBC this year with more relationship drama and long-take musical numbers than ever. The comedy-drama stars Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, a manager at a big tech firm who suddenly develops the power of knowing people’s innermost feelings, as expressed through musical performances. This leads to some awkward encounters but also heartening moments as Zoey guides her friends and family to express how they truly feel. Scroll down for our exclusive video interviews with nine Emmy contenders from the series.

The series also delves into the personal and professional lives of those friends and family, including Max (Skylar Astin), Zoey’s coworker and friend who harbors a secret crush and Simon (John Clarence Stewart), another co-worker who finds kinship with Zoey. In Season 2, both turn into lovers for Zoey as she tries to figure out who she is and what she wants in life. She is supported by Mo (Alex Newell), her landlord/best friend and Maggie (Mary Steenburgen), her mother who is grieving the loss of her husband and Zoey’s father in Season 2.

The first season of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” won an Emmy for Best Choreography for Scripted Programming, a juried prize awarded to choreographer Mandy Moore. Earlier this year, Levy was nominated for a Golden Globe while Newell earned a Critics Choice Award bid. Both actors are vying for their first Emmy nominations this year alongside most of the cast, with Steenburgen hoping for her second Emmy kudos. The series was created by Austin Winsberg, who assembled a strong team of collaborators including Moore, costume designer Heidi Higginbotham, music supervisor Jen Ross and music producer Harvey Mason, Jr.

Will the “Zoey’s” team earn Emmy nominations for its second season? The recent cancellation news could either hurt its chances, considering how unsentimental Emmy voters tend to be, or help to boost its profile in a scattered year. Follow the links below to watch many of the show’s cast and crew explain all the highs and lows of Season 2.

Austin Winsberg, Showrunner

Jane Levy, Actor

Skylar Astin, Actor

Alex Newell, Actor

John Clarence Stewart, Actor

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Heidi Higginbotham, Costume Designer

Harvey Mason, Jr., Executive Music Producer

Jen Ross, Music Supervisor

