Zosia Mamet discusses playing ‘a shark of a human’ on ‘The Flight Attendant’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“She’s very much to me like a shark of a human,” reveals Zosia Mamet about her character Annie Mouradian from “The Flight Attendant” on HBO Max. Annie is the lawyer and best friend of flight attendant Cassie Bowden, played by Kaley Cuoco. Mamet tells Gold Derby in an exclusive interview (watch the video above) that Annie “felt like a totally different creature” and “on the total opposite end of the spectrum” from her best-known role of Shoshanna Shapiro on “Girls” from 2012 to 2017.

Characterizing Shoshanna as “so loud and open and heart-on-her-sleeve,” the actress explains about Annie, “She’s really the straight man to Cassie’s loud, zany messiness and that was something that I hadn’t really been given the opportunity to do. I’ve always been the one thing — the super loud zany character — and she’s very funny, but it’s a very dry, sardonic, subtle wit and so, I was really excited to be able to play the straight foil — play the grounding character.”

Mamet contends now for an Emmy Award nomination in the Best Comedy Supporting Actress category. If nominated, she intends to submit the sixth episode, titled “After Dark,” for online academy viewing consideration. She reflects about a particularly confrontational scene between Annie and Cassie, “It was one of those dream days as an actor where you get such a meaty scene and you have such great writing and such a great director and such a great scene partner and you get to — I always say it’s like you leave it on the field. And you get home at night and you’re just exhausted emotionally, but it feels so good. It’s like when you work out really hard and the next day, your muscles are sore in that great way.”

Production on the second season is set to begin around September in Los Angeles instead of New York. Mamet says, “I know very little about it. I know that they’ve been writing away. I know that we’re going to Los Angeles, so Annie hopefully gets a tan.” She adds that the questions of “who am I and how do I live my life going forward” will be the backbone of Annie’s emotional arc next season.

