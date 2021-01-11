Find a User/Expert

Click to Skip Ad
Videos
Videos: Stars, Experts & Editors
Watch our chats with top BTL awards contenders: costumes, music, docs, cinematography and …
Oscar Predictions slugfests: Experts, Gold Derby Editors & Users
Exclusive Q&As: 2021 Oscar Contenders
Exclusive Q&As: 2021 Emmy, Globe, SAG TV contenders
Make Your Predictions!
Oscars Nominations 2021
Predictions
Best Picture
Nomadland
7/1
The Trial of the Chicago 7
15/2
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
17/2
Best Director
Chloe Zhao
71/20
David Fincher
9/2
Aaron Sorkin
7/1
Best Actress
Viola Davis
37/10
Frances McDormand
4/1
Vanessa Kirby
9/2
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman
17/5
Anthony Hopkins
4/1
Delroy Lindo
5/1
Best Supporting Actress
Amanda Seyfried
19/5
Olivia Colman
4/1
Ellen Burstyn
11/2
Best Supporting Actor
Leslie Odom, Jr.
19/5
Sacha Baron Cohen
9/2
Daniel Kaluuya
13/2
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nomadland
18/5
One Night in Miami
4/1
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
9/2
Best Original Screenplay
The Trial of the Chicago 7
71/20
Mank
9/2
Minari
5/1
Grammy Nominations 2021
Predictions
Record of the Year
Blinding Lights
4/1
Don't Start Now
13/2
Circles
15/2
