Gordon Ramsay‘s “MasterChef” debuted July 27, 2010 on Fox following an episode of spiritual cousin series “Hell’s Kitchen.” While the latter reality TV show features professionals, “MasterChef” is open to amateurs who have mostly only cooked at home. Each season the judges are tasked with cutting down the number of chef-testants until only one remains. The winner takes home a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted trophy, plus some champs have even received cookbook deals.

Throughout the years, several co-judges have stood beside Chef Ramsay on the competition series, including Graham Elliot, Joe Bastianich, Christina Tosi and Aaron Sanchez. Scheduling note: the program aired once a year beginning in 2010, with 45-year-old Dorian Hunter being the 10th anniversary winner in 2019. However, the 11th season focusing on “Legends” was delayed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s now set to premiere June 2, 2021.

“MasterChef” won an Emmy Award in 2013 for Best Art Direction. Four years later, Ramsay earned a Best Reality Host bid for hosting spin-off series “MasterChef Junior,” but lost to RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”).

After receiving his personal Emmy nomination in 2017, the renowned chef confessed to Gold Derby that the news prompted him to mess up cooking scrambled eggs for his kids. “There’s a pivotal moment where the crème fraîche has to go in, and for the first time I completely screwed the scrambled eggs because I was trying to watch the news,” he recalled. “I can accept messing up my scrambled eggs based on the great news.”